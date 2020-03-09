Doris Pearl (Shaw) Taylor

Doris was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Annawan, Ill., the daughter of Perle and Dorothy (Salzmann) Shaw. She graduated from Harrison School in eighth grade after moving from Annawan to the Shaw farm. She stayed with relatives in the town of Annawan during her high school years and was a graduate of Annawan High School. She then stayed with relatives in Moline, graduating from the Moline Institute of Commerce associated with the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa. On Sept. 10, 1950, she married C. William (Bill) Taylor in the Annawan Community Church. Doris used her accounting degree in multiple positions including at the State Bank of Annawan and the Taylor farming business. She later assisted with the Shaw Family Farm acreage for her siblings. Doris worked side by side with Bill farming in the Annawan, Mineral and Hooppole areas. She retired to Annawan in 1989 to care for Bill as he battled his illness. She had a keen interest in gardening and in all history, with a personal focus on genealogical family histories. She assembled family trees for both her and Bill's ancestors, with accompanying historical information about the lives and livelihoods of many. She belonged to the Henry County Genealogical Society for many years. She was devoted to her family and approached life in a most caring way.