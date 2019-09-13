December 12, 1929-September 11, 2019
MILAN — Doris P. Mader, 89, of Milan, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made in care of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Doris was born in Coal Valley Township in Rock Island County on Dec. 12, 1929, a daughter of Guy S. and Bertha M. Hollowell Albertson. She married Richard G. Mader on Aug. 31, 1946, at the First Methodist Church, Rock Island, now known as Two Rivers Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2008.
Doris worked at Deb’s Drive In, Milan, for 37 years and retired in 1993.
Doris was a member of the Milan Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, sewing and coloring. Doris was also a fan of taking many day trips, especially with her late husband, Richard.
Doris was happiest when her entire family was together. Holidays were most fun as she would have tables set up from one end of the basement to the other and the whole family could sit and enjoy a meal while they laughed and told stories.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Regina (Kenney) Hoffman, Milan, Vicki (Norris) Youngberg, Coal Valley, Richard A. “Butch” (Julie) Mader, Davenport, Terri (Ronald) Westfall, North Liberty, Iowa, and Jerry (Judy) Mader, Milan; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Hazel Holloway, Gertrude Carey, Norma Wangelin, Margie Souza, Leland Albertson, Harlan Albertson and Harold Albertson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Helen Brown and Glen and Lloyd Albertson.
