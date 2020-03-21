July 26, 1938-March 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Doris M. Dorman, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.

A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Sunday worship service dedicated to Sister Dorman will be held at a later date at Gospel Mission Temple Church, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with services.

Doris was born on July 26, 1938, in East Moline, the daughter of Vernie and Aquilla (Clark) Teague. She married John Dorman on July 25, 1953, in Rock Island. Doris worked as an in home caregiver before retiring. She was an active member of Gospel Mission Temple Church, Davenport. Doris enjoyed baking and cooking for friends and family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.