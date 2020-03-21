July 26, 1938-March 16, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Doris M. Dorman, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
You have free articles remaining.
A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. A Sunday worship service dedicated to Sister Dorman will be held at a later date at Gospel Mission Temple Church, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with services.
Doris was born on July 26, 1938, in East Moline, the daughter of Vernie and Aquilla (Clark) Teague. She married John Dorman on July 25, 1953, in Rock Island. Doris worked as an in home caregiver before retiring. She was an active member of Gospel Mission Temple Church, Davenport. Doris enjoyed baking and cooking for friends and family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Dolores (Michael) Wyatt, Deborah (Leslie) Brown, Janet Brown and Diane Richardson; stepdaughter, Lynnette Jenkins; six grandchildren; siblings, Aquilla Ewing, Vernie Teague Jr., Gerald Teague, Daniel Teague and Bernard Teague; sisters-in-law, Polly Posten and Kathy Phillips; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Patricia) Dorman; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, William Posten, Ronald Teague and Vernon Teague.
Online condolences may be left to Doris's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.