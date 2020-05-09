May 14, 1928-May 6, 2020
ANDOVER — Doris Lindquist, 91, of Andover, passed away, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home.
A private graveside service will be held at Andover Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Orion, is assisting the family.
Doris Lieving was born on May 14, 1928, in Ogle County, Ill., the daughter of Herman and Verdie (Morrison) Lieving. She married Robert R. Lindquist on January 23, 1949, in Andover. He preceded her in March 2013. Doris was an active church member at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a part of the Joy Circle, as well as the Red Hats. Doris was an avid cubs fan.
Survivors include her children; Kathy Skelton, Rock Falls, Jeana Rust, Rockford, Ed Lindquist, Andover, Joe (Diane) Lindquist, Alpha, Mark (Kim) Lindquist, Lynn Center, 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; siblings; Wayne (Peggy) Lieving, Moline, Gary Lieving, Rock Island, Phyllis Johnson, Bettendorf, sister-in-law Anne Lieving, and brother-in-law Jerry Malmen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Malvern Lieving, sisters Grace Nelson, Evelyn Malmen, son-in-laws; Jack Skelton, John Rust, and brother-in-law Arden Johnson.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
