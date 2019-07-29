March 20, 1929-July 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Doris L. Miller, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019, at Aperion Care, East Moline.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a memorial visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice.
Doris was born March 20, 1929, in Huntsville, Texas, a daughter of Horace York Sr. and Jimmie Rials York. She married Clarence A. Miller. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 1996.
She was a housekeeper for over 50 years, working for Dr. John Sauter for 20 years, and for the Masonic Home and many others.
She loved to sing, primarily gospel music. In earlier years in Huntsville, she traveled and performed in a quartet. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her beloved dog, Ginger, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving are her sister, Minnie York West, of Houston, Texas; a host of nieces and nephews; and her longtime caregiver and friend, Kishanna K. Butler, Rock Island, by whom she will be greatly missed.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Berniece York Phillips and Anniebelle York West; and her brother, Horace York, Jr.
