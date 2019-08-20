April 2, 1926-August 16, 2019
MILAN — Doris A. Wagner-Bosma, 93, of Milan, went to Heaven to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Graveside Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Wagner Cemetery near Letts, Iowa. Her family will host a Celebration of her life and potluck dinner 12:00 p.m. (noon), Friday, Aug. 23, at Dickson Park, Milan, Ill. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan.
Doris was born April 2, 1926, in Milan, Ill., a daughter of John and Celesta Wilson Berg. She graduated from Sherrard High School, Class of 1944. She was married to Howard M. Wagner and later to Henry Bosma, both of whom preceded her in death.
In earlier years, Doris attended the Milan Church of the Nazarene. She currently was a member of Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Moline. Throughout her life, she enjoyed children, helping others and playing cards.
Surviving are her sister, Luella McKee, Milan; sister-in-law, Belle Rose Lough, Muscatine; foster son, Matt Moyer, East Moline; lots of “grandkids” and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; foster daughter, Geri Jones; and brothers, Elwood and Harry Berg.
