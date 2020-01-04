October 8, 1935-January 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dorelle L. Elston, 84, of Rock Island, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Munson Township Cemetery, rural Cambridge. Memorials may be made to her church.

Dorelle Louise Mazzetta was born Oct.r 8, 1935, in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Oswald J. and Sylvia L. Beisel Mazzetta. She graduated from New Trier High School in 1953 and attended Northwestern University in Evanston, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her marriage to G. Jerry Elston took place on Sept. 21, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa. He passed away on Nov. 23, 1988.

She worked as a nurse in Dubuque, until 1964 and then became a full-time homemaker to her family. After her husband's death in 1988, she started working as a real estate manager and continued in that position until retiring in early 2019. Dorelle enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She was an avid sports fan. Dorelle was a member of the Twin Bridges I Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Davenport.