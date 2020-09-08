Dora “Maxine” Leedy
October 2, 1943-August 30, 2020
Dora “Maxine” Leedy, 76, of East Moline passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI, after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 4pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Dora_Maxine_Leedy.
Maxine was born October 2, 1943 in Keosauqua, IA, the daughter of Howard and Rena “Pauline” (Whitcanack) Shipley. She married Robert E. Leedy on August 15, 1965 in Keosauqua, IA. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.
Maxine went to beauty school and worked as a stylist until her children needed her more (although she was still often requested to do family haircuts.)
Maxine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family which were very important to her. She also looked forward to lunches out and her time spent with friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracey (Steve) Edens, Waukesha, WI and Abbey (Luke) VanDeWoestyne, Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Kirstin and Madison Edens, Grace and Austin VanDeWoestyne; sister, Ruth Ann (Bill) Wood, Kearney, MO and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Connor VanDeWoestyne and sister, Donna Shipley.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
