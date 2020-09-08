× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dora “Maxine” Leedy

October 2, 1943-August 30, 2020

Dora “Maxine” Leedy, 76, of East Moline passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI, after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 4pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Dora_Maxine_Leedy.

Maxine was born October 2, 1943 in Keosauqua, IA, the daughter of Howard and Rena “Pauline” (Whitcanack) Shipley. She married Robert E. Leedy on August 15, 1965 in Keosauqua, IA. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.

Maxine went to beauty school and worked as a stylist until her children needed her more (although she was still often requested to do family haircuts.)

Maxine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family which were very important to her. She also looked forward to lunches out and her time spent with friends.