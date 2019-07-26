May 8, 1920-July 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Dora “Jane” Hozak, 99, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her residence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private entombment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Foundation.
Dora was born on May 8, 1920, the daughter of William and Zula (Jordan) Fishback. She worked in the printing department on the Rock Island Arsenal Island. Dora married Frank J. Hozak Jr. on June 21, 1958, in Oregon, Ohio; he preceded her in death.
Dora is survived by her daughter, Alesia Hozak, and multiple other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, William Fishback.
Online condolences may be left to Dora's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.