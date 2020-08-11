× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 13, 1938-August 9, 2020

MOLINE — Donnie L. Wyldes Sr., 82, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday.

Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials can be made to his family.

Donnie was born May 13, 1938 in Numa, IA, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Parker and Rosa Wyldes. Donnie has 2 brothers and one sister.

Donnie married Vivian Amburn in 1963. They had 4 children, Marcia Chapman, Travis Wyldes, Kimberly Stickell and Sonya Trudgeon.

Donnie has 3 children from a previous marriage, Donnie Jr., Fort Madison, IA, Kenneth, Mesa, AZ and Karen, New Liberty, IA.

Donnie worked at Oscar Meyer, Davenport retiring after 33 ½ years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, working around the yard, feeding the birds and deer in the backyard and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.