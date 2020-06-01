× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1946-May 28, 2020

DIXON — Donnie Jean Farwell, age 73, of Dixon died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Walter and Cleone (McKaufsky) Farwell. Donnie worked at the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline for 45 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the National Pigeon Association and the Chinese Owl Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved all animals and raising birds. He especially loved his dog, Molly.

Donnie married Carol Nicklaus on Nov. 19, 1993, in Dixon. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Walter Farwell, Tracey Farwell, John Farwell, Jimmy Matthews, Kim Matthews and Karen Dawson; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside services will be held at Moline Memorial Park in Moline. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online to www.thejonesfh.com.

