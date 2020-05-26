September 10, 1943-May 22, 2020
COLONA -- Donna Mae Chance, 76, of Colona, Ill., passed away on May 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Donna was born September 10, 1943, in Osage, Iowa, daughter of George and Mary (Maertens) Boerjan. Donna graduated from high school in St. Ansgar, Iowa, in 1961. She married Robert Chance on April 26, 1962.
Donna supervised the operation of the Colona Senior Center for many years. A few of the many things she enjoyed was couponing, refunding, and rummage sales.
Survivors include husband Robert, daughter Pam (Steve) Remark. sister Marilyn (Duane) Stanton and many nieces and nephews. Special family friends Troy, Teresa, Gunner, Gage, and Maggie Womack.
She is preceded in death by son Michael (infancy), parents George and Mary Boerjan, and great niece Brooke Stanton.
A memorial service will held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice 2525 24th St Rock Island, IL
