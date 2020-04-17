× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST MOLINE — Donna M. Tuttle, 85, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Memorials may be made to Rescued in Moline or Genesis Hospice.

Donna was born May 8, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Helen Miller, LeClaire. She married Patrick Tuttle in East Moline and has been married for over 60 + many moons. Donna opened the Kmart store in Moline and also worked for E and D Trucking. She enjoyed dressing up as the pink gorilla for several area parades and decorating her bear for all to enjoy.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick; children, Trace, Brian and Corey (Kelley); grandchildren, Patrick, Elizabeth (Josh), Brittney (Scott), Taylor, Matthew, Madison and Christian; and one great-grandson on the way.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Kirby.

