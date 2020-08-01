Donna M. Tuttle

A memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Private burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Rescued in Moline or Genesis Hospice.

Donna was born May 8, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Helen Miller LeClaire. She married Patrick Tuttle in East Moline and has been married for over 60-plus many moons. Donna opened the Kmart store in Moline and also worked for E and D Trucking. She enjoyed dressing up as the pink gorilla for several area parades and decorating her bear for all to enjoy.