March 3, 1929-August 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Donna M. Scott, 90, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Bickford of Davenport. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Chapel. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic.
Donna was born March 3, 1929, in Atkinson, a daughter of Raymond and Lottie “Gladys” (Steiner) Arnold. She married Dale Verne Scott on July 3, 1947, in Atkinson. Dale passed away on Jan. 24, 2012. Donna worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Rock Island Arsenal. She retired in 1987.
Donna and Dale were Rock Island residents for over 30 years. Donna was a very active member of 15th Ave. Christian Church, Rock Island, for many years. She was also Illinois Chapter President of the Submarine Vets of WWII Wive's Club. Donna loved spending time with her beloved family.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Pam (Greg) DeSmet, Davenport, and Tom (Debbie) Scott, Smyrna, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Nicole Lee; Michigan, Justine (Jason) Johnson, Maysville, Iowa; Matthew (Jamin) Scott, Smyrna; Jared (Amber) DeSmet, DeWitt; and Melissa Scott, Smyrna. There are nine great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; and her siblings, Les, Arlene and Robert Arnold.
Donna's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Bickford of Davenport and Hospice Compassus for their excellent level of care.
