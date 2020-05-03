× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 20, 1925-May 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Donna M. McWilliams, who loved reading, politics and dancing, passed away 5/1/2020.

Private graveside service for the Rock Island resident will be held at 10 a.m. 5/5/2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island, with a commemorative celebration later. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association in Donna’s memory.

Donna, born 3/20/1925 in Moline, to Leslie and Theresa Miles, married Leonard McWilliams 8/11/1945, in Rock Island. She worked as the legal secretary for 43 years.

Survivors include Dr. Sandra Youngquist (Larry) and Donald McWilliams (Ellie), and 27 grandchildren over three generations. Online condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.

