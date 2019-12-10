February 8, 1930-December 9, 2019

GALESBURG — Donna M. Litchfield, age 89, of Galesburg, Ill., formerly of Rio, Ill., died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Rio Presbyterian Church. Burial is in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Galesburg. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha where memorials may be left to the Rio Presbyterian Church or the Cottage Hospital Cardiac Rehab Unit. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com

Donna was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Monmouth, Ill., to Charles and Vera McCreight Barrington. She graduated from Alexis High School and Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics. Donna taught Home Economics at Alexis High School and was employed at the Knox County Home Extension Service in Galesburg.

She married Delbert E. Litchfield on June 24, 1953, at the Norwood Presbyterian Church. He died Jan. 21, 2016.

After raising her family, she received her K-8 teaching certificate from Augustana College in Rock Island. She substituted at the ROVA and AlWood school districts. She then attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg where she received a Registered Nurse Degree and for many years was employed at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.