August 21, 1938-October 18, 2019
NEW BOSTON — Donna M. Fourdyce, 81, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lutheran Living in Muscatine, Iowa.
Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at New Boston United Methodist Church. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the church. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for New Boston United Methodist Church. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
Donna Mae was born Aug. 21, 1938. in New Boston, the daughter of Harold Augustus “Bill” and Dorothy Christianson Mitchell. She graduated from New Boston High School. On July 10, 1956, she married Joseph Fourdyce in the New Boston United Methodist Church. They were married until his death on April 6, 1991. Donna, along with her family, owned and operated the Bay View Fish Company in New Boston. She enjoyed taking walks around town and helping with church luncheons. Her greatest joy was time spent with family…especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark (Amanda) Fourdyce, New Boston; grandsons, Josh (Angela) Fourdyce, Woodstock, and Joe (Tana) Fourdyce, Muscatine; grandchildren, Kyla, Aiyana, Jonah, Merrik and Avah; stepgrandchildren, Audrey and Ellie; and siblings, Judy Carle, Jack Mitchell, Jerry Mitchell and Jim Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Joe, daughter: Carey and grandson: Jared.
