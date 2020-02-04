February 8, 1942-January 17, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Donna Lee Manning Tworek, 77, formerly of Coal Valley, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Jan. 17, 2020, at the Vistas Hospice in Rockledge, Fla., after an extended illness. A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, where she had been a member.

Daughter of Clyde "Todd" Manning and Leah Taylor Manning, born in the Henry County Hospital on Feb. 8, 1942, in Galesburg, Ill. Donna graduated from Winola High School in 1960. She worked at International Harvester, where she met her husband, Daniel Stephen Tworek. Donna married Dan on Oct. 19, 1963, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. Later retiring from John Deere Harvester Works as an engineer after 27 years of service.

Donna loved her Bag Lady trips to Chicago; face-timing her grandchildren as often as possible; spoiling her puppies, Sadie, Rocky and Fritz; making sure Santa knows exactly what you wanted; and making sure others always felt a little warmer inside. She was a hard-working mother who loved her family and her friends dearly.