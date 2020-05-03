× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 21, 1927-April 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Donna L. Mohr, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of Mountain Home, Ark., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no formal services will be scheduled. Memorials may be made in care of Genesis Hospice. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Donna was born in Davenport on May 21, 1927, a daughter of George and Bernice Cooper Schricker. She married Jerome F. Mohr on May 29, 1948, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1999.

Donna worked as a nurse's aide for the Davenport Lutheran Home for 15 years. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was formerly a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Davenport.

Donna enjoyed playing cards and vegetable and flower gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeffrey Mohr, Mesa, Ariz., William “Biff” (Barbara) Mohr, Mundelein, Ill. and Stanley (Jody Johnston-Mohr) Mohr, Rock Island; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister.

