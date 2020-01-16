June 6, 1935-January 15, 2020

VIOLA — A celebration of life for Donna L. Farmer, 84, of Viola, will be Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation and fellowship will follow the services. Memorials may be left to the ASPCA. Donna died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Donna Louise was born on June 6, 1935, in Andalusia, Ill., to Fred and Anna (Nitz) Waldron. She married Beach Farmer; he preceded her in death. She later met the love of her life, John Myers, spending many years together in Viola.

Donna spent many years cleaning houses, never really retiring. She loved all animals, caring for many, many strays, both domestic and wild. Donna loved many animals over the years, including her favorite cow, Mousey, and canine companion, Bingo.

Those left to cherish Donna's memory include her longtime companion, John Myers; brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Donna Tuttle, of East Moline; and many nieces and nephews who considered Donna their second mom. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children in infancy, Debbie and Randy; and her sisters, Sharon Lawver, Patsy Myers, Delores Hoffman, Paula Morris and Joan Wooddell.

