DAVENPORT — Donna Kay Ingram, 73, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. A private funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A livestream will be available for family and friends not able to attend due to COVID regulations at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com . Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. A Memorial Celebration of Donna's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christian Harness Horsemen's Association, The Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, and Geneseo Athletic Boosters.

Donna was born Jan. 11, 1947, the daughter of Daniel and Pauline (Bowling) Knackstedt, in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1965, then attended Cosmetology School. On Feb. 4, 1981, Donna married the love of her life, James “Jay” Ingram, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2011. She was a master gardener and it was her passion tending to her beautiful landscaping and flowers. She was a member of the Outing Club, in Davenport, and the Christian Harness Horsemen's Association. Donna will be remembered for her sense of style and beauty. Donna was very generous in giving to several children's handicapped and special needs organizations, such as Handicapped Development Center. Jay and Donna were also very proud supporters of the Geneseo Athletic Boosters. She especially enjoyed her grandson, Andrew, and enjoyed spending time with him.