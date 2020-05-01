× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 19, 1942-April 30, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Donna J. Dybdal, 77, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. A private graveside committal service will be held on Friday at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the Donna Dybdal Memorial Fund.

Donna Jean McGuire was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Galesburg, the daughter of Donald and Doris Crapnell McGuire. After her mother married T. Glen Cox, Donna took his last name as her own. She attended school in Muscatine and then graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. She married Steve Johnson in December of 1962 and they later divorced. Her marriage to Richard Dybdal took place in March of 1976 in Muscatine.