October 31, 1930-January 1, 2020

MOLINE — Donna D. Ott, 89, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Donna Donovan was born on Oct. 31, 1930, in Coggon, Iowa, a daughter of Michael and Dorothy (Falconer) Donovan. She married Thomas E. Ott on Nov. 5, 1949, in Moline. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1997. Donna worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Lelonek and Dr. Banner. She later worked as a bailiff at the Rock Island County Courthouse. Donna was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Survivors include her sons and spouses, Thomas G. and Becky Ott, Moline, and Timothy R. and Missy Ott, Moline; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Duane and Jan Donovan, Prescott, Ariz., Doug and Sharon Donovan, Shakopee, Minn., Jerry and Ann Donovan, Bend, Ore.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas E.; son, Terry S. Ott; and a daughter, Tracey A. Ott. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Jan 7
Recitation of the Rosary
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
3:30PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Jan 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:30AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2502 29th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
