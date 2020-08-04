× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 31, 1940- August 2, 2020

MOLINE — Donette K. Stout peacefully entered rest with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Molin.

Internment at Greenview Memorial Gardens will take place 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. There will be no visitation, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Jan. 31, 1940, to Clairmont “Tom” and Phyllis (Dearth) Gunter, Donette grew up in the Quad-Cities, and after graduating from United Township High School, she worked for many years at Oscar Mayer.

Donette was an avid genealogist and scrapbooker and loved discovering and sharing photos and stories about her family. She always had two books next to her recliner: a new paperback novel and her Bible. When she wasn't on the computer or reading, she could often be found sitting in her recliner, chewing a stick of gum and laughing at "Everybody Loves Raymond" reruns.