January 31, 1940- August 2, 2020
MOLINE — Donette K. Stout peacefully entered rest with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Molin.
Internment at Greenview Memorial Gardens will take place 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. There will be no visitation, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements.
Born on Jan. 31, 1940, to Clairmont “Tom” and Phyllis (Dearth) Gunter, Donette grew up in the Quad-Cities, and after graduating from United Township High School, she worked for many years at Oscar Mayer.
Donette was an avid genealogist and scrapbooker and loved discovering and sharing photos and stories about her family. She always had two books next to her recliner: a new paperback novel and her Bible. When she wasn't on the computer or reading, she could often be found sitting in her recliner, chewing a stick of gum and laughing at "Everybody Loves Raymond" reruns.
Donette leaves behind her daughter, Kelly Hawkins, her son, Kevin Britt, and their father, Donald Britt; grandchildren Devin (Ann), Michael, Paige, Morgan, Alexis, Isaak, Jaelie, and Jaline; sister Dee Wright; as well as six great-grandchildren and three nieces. Donette was preceded in death by a son; her parents; stepfather, Billy McCart; husbands, Lloyd Chappell and Charles “Chuck” Stout; son-in-law Tom Hawkins; and brother-in-law James Wright.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Centennial Care Rehab and Healthcare (Rosewood), Trinity and Genesis Hospitals, and Heartland Hospice for their skillful care.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
