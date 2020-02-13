January 25, 1946-February 9, 2020

MOLINE — Donald Wisor, 74, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation is Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans, Ch. 299. Memorials may be given to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or The American Heart Association.

Donald was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Francis and Mary (Kane) Wisor. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1964. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam conflict, was stationed in San Francisco as an SP5 Personnel Specialist and received an honorable discharge.

Donald married Mary Glunz on April 12, 1969, in Clinton, having celebrated 50 years together in 2019. He was employed by John Deere for 47 years. He enjoyed watching and playing various sports, and most recently he had an avid passion for playing disc golf.