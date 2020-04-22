Donald W. Snyder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1933- April 20, 2020

ERIE — Donald Wayne Snyder, 86, formerly of Erie, Illinois, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mark Snyder Resident Trust Account C/O Resthave Home, 408 Maple Ave., Morrison, IL 61270. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is in care of the arrangements.

Don was born June 26, 1933, in Mercer, Missouri, a son of William Harvey and Anna Glen Doris (Robinson) Snyder. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He met the love of his life while stationed in Chicago and was married to Greta Lois Magnuson on Nov. 17, 1953, in Chicago. Following his discharge in 1956 he farmed in the New Boston, Illinois, area and began driving a truck. Don also worked in the construction trades and was a member of the Laborers Local Union 309. He was a longtime member of the Erie Christian Church.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved farming and driving trucks. He enjoyed fishing, reading the Bible and newspaper and sharing in conversation with whomever he met.