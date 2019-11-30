October 11, 1935-November 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Donald W. Harrell, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island. Memorial services for Mr. Harrell will be noon Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to the family.
Donald was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Sedan, Kan., a son of Robert Harrell and Aretha Funkhouser. He married Marie Posey on Sept. 26, 1997, in Rock Island. Mr. Harrell worked as a security guard for Per Mar Security in Davenport, retiring in 2018. Donald was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; stepchildren, Debra Clemons, Anthony Clemons, Michael Clemons, Denise Clemons, Angela Clemons and Gina Clemons; 17 stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; uncle, Robert West, Topeka, Kan.; aunt, Sandra Lassiter, Topeka, Kan.; and a favorite cousin, Barbara Jean Clark.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.