October 15, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Donald W. Bjerke, 76, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Acworth, Ga. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, with graveside services to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post 246 will conduct Military Honors. Don was born June 15, 1943, in Rock Island, the son of Elmer and Geraldine (Doerres) Bjerke. He married his best friend and partner, Thora Mercer, on Nov. 28, 1994. She passed away Oct. 13, 2013.
Don graduated from Moline High School and proudly served in the Army from 1962 to 1965 as U.S. Army Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from John Deere after 23 years, and then worked for the U.S. Army of Defense as Production Manager (Smart Ammunitions) for 20 years, to continue his service to his country.
Survivors include his children: Charlene Pfab, Acworth, Ga., and Ericka (Robert) Catterton, Moline; two stepsons, Mark and Kyle Mercer, of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren: Meaghan Pfab Connolly, Courtney Pfab, Jacob Pfab, Kyle Phillips and Jenna Phillips; great-grandchildren; Reagan Connolly and Rylee Connolly; siblings: Robert (Judy) Bjerke, Peoria, Nancy (Robert) Yantes, Pottsboro, Texas.
Don’s final words to his family and friends is “Rejoice and have a beer. I had a great life!”
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.