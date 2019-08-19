October 13, 1945-August 12, 2019
MOLINE — Tony Wyant, 73, of Moline, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.
A memorial Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.
Donald Anthony was born on Oct.r 13, 1945, in Moline, the son of Donald Archie and Melba (Sanford) Wyant. At a very young age, he was nicknamed “Tony” by his grandma Sanford.
He married Janet DeCook on Aug. 9, 1969. He started his career in 1965 for the Rock Island Lines, Silvis Yards, as a car inspector and later a supervisor until 1980. He then worked for the Chicago Northwestern, Ankeny, Iowa, and finished his working years with the Burlington Northern, Galesburg, retiring in 2005 after 40 years of service with the railroad.
Tony was blessed with several lifelong friends from childhood through his working years. He had a mischievous nature, loved to play practical jokes, had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh. Tony also loved to reminisce and tell wild stories about the antics of his youth. He had a passion for music and loved music from the '50s, '60s, '70s and the blues. Music played a big part of his life. Tony also had a passion for the older classic cars of his youth and his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
Tony is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas Anthony and Stacey Wyant, and granddaughter, Katie Miller, all of Knoxville, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Richard Billings, Moline; brother, Michael Wyant, and his partner, Eric Richardson, LeClaire, Iowa; niece, Julie Billings; nephew, David (Jessica) Billings, and great-nephew, Brody Billings, all of Moline.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alex John Wyant; parents; and brother, Bruce Wyant.