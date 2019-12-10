October 27, 1941-December 7, 2019

COLONA — Donald ”Toad” Lenth, 78, of Colona, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Colona American Legion. Memorials may be made to the Colona Grade School. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Geneseo, Ill., the son of Walter and Dorothy Newlon Lenth. He graduated from JD Darnall High School, where he was an outstanding wrestler. Donald married Muriel Cleveland on April 24, 1965, in Silvis, Ill. He started working for the Village of Colona in 1973 as Public Works Director, retiring after 23 years. He then was a Colona City Alderman for eight years as well as a zoning officer and the building inspector. He continued to work part time for Colona Township as maintenance personnel for 43 years. Most recently he was working for Highland Packaging as maintenance.