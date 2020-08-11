× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 12, 1920 - August 3, 2020

LYNN CENTER -- Donald Stromquist, 99, formerly of Lynn Center, Ill., passed away August 3, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

He was born October 12, 1920, in Woodhull, Ill., to Rose (Johnson) and Wesley Carl Stromquist.

He married Althea Pitman on Feb 2, 1945. On September 25th 1993, he married LaVerna Lundahl.

Don graduated from New Windsor High School and farmed all of his life in the New Windsor-Woodhull area. He worked for John Deere for 22 years, retiring in 1985. He was active in the Edwards River Antique Tractor Club for many years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball. He was a member of the Rio Presbyterian Church.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife Althea and their son Steve. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, LaVerna.

Don is survived by several nieces and nephews including Jane (Curt) Rowen of Pinehurst, N.C., Sally (Bob) Flanders of Mesa, Ariz., and Jim (Linda) Pitman of Phoenix, Ariz., a step-daughter, Donna (Steve) Begley of Coal Valley, Ill., and a step-son Dave (Ann) Lundahl of Fort Collins, Colo. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The funeral and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

