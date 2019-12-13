Donald Ray Bulens
View Comments
ROCK ISLAND

Donald Ray Bulens

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Ray Bulens

December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Donald Ray Bulens, 89, of Rock Island, went to be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday Dec. 9, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, Moline.

A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at church. Inurnment will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Mr. Bulens had been employed by the United States Post Office, retiring in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, James “Jim” (Paula) Bulens, East Moline; siblings, Patricia Ann Shannon, Hampton, Lee Bulens, Rock Island.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News