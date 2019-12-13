December 9, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Donald Ray Bulens, 89, of Rock Island, went to be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday Dec. 9, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, Moline.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at church. Inurnment will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mr. Bulens had been employed by the United States Post Office, retiring in 1990.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, James “Jim” (Paula) Bulens, East Moline; siblings, Patricia Ann Shannon, Hampton, Lee Bulens, Rock Island.