Donald “Moe” Earl Smith Jr.

February 24, 1954-October 9, 2019
QUINCY — Donald Earl “Moe” Smith Jr., 65, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at HCR Manor Care, Davenport.
Home Going Services will be noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 919-6th Avenue, Rock Island. Pastor Joseph D. Williamson III will be the officiant. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Moe, as he was affectionately known, was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Feb. 24, 1954, the son of Donald Earl Smith Sr. and Viola Brown. After leaving high school, Moe joined the U.S. Army, where he became part of the 101st Airborne Division in the Vietnam War from 1972 to 1975. After his discharge, he came to live in Rock Island, where he was a laborer by day and a DJ by night. In 1976 he married Lawanda Easter. From this union, they had two children. They later divorced. In 1985 he married Yevette Nunn. There union bore three children. Moe was a very charismatic person; he liked to dress to impress! He loved spending time with his family and friends. Moe enjoyed the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs. He was an avid chess player and he enjoyed watching Westerns over and over!
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Yevette Smith, Lawanda Smith and special friend, Lori McBride; his children: Eiroctonya Smith, Rock Island, Tarryl (Shenika) Nunn, Silvis, Taisha, Milan, Charmien (Karissa) Smith, Orion, Joshua Nunn, Rock Island, Margaret Turner, Columbia, Mo., Ashley Turner, Columbia, Mo.; his brother, Toussaint Smith, Quincy, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald Smith Sr.; and grandson, Joshua Nunn Jr.
