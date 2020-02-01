Donald Lee Wakeland

Don was born March 19, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., and raised by Clair and Helen Wakeland. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2015, after 31 years of service. Don played bass guitar since he was 13 years old. He was a member of the band Erra. He enjoyed playing pool and played on four different pool leagues in the Quad-City area. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, watching westerns, comedies, and true crime. Spending time out on the patio, cooking out, and sitting around the fire pit with family and friends was a wonderful part of his life. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.