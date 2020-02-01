March 19, 1957-January 31, 2020
EAST MOLINE — A Celebration of Life visitation for Donald Lee Wakeland, 62, of East Moline, will be celebrated from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Wakeland died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.
Don was born March 19, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., and raised by Clair and Helen Wakeland. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2015, after 31 years of service. Don played bass guitar since he was 13 years old. He was a member of the band Erra. He enjoyed playing pool and played on four different pool leagues in the Quad-City area. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, watching westerns, comedies, and true crime. Spending time out on the patio, cooking out, and sitting around the fire pit with family and friends was a wonderful part of his life. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his fiancee, Donna Stacy, East Moline; son Jeremy Bealer, East Moline; stepchildren, Joseph Johnson, Ill., Corry Byorum, Moline, and Tonya Gansz, Moline; grandchildren, Cynthia, Dawn Rose, Isabell, Xzavier, Domenica, Nikkita, and Donavan; mother, Helen Wakeland, Moline; siblings, Nancy Fritsch, Davenport, Shelly (James) Kraklow, Moline, and Dora Manary; several nieces and nephews; and his buddy and band member, Butch Ranew, Colona.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Dennis Manary, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.