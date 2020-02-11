Donald Lee Davis

Donald was born June 30, 1954, in Tchula, Miss., the ninth child of Henry Davis Sr. and Alice (Golden) Davis. He graduated from SV Marshall High School, Tchula, Miss., in 1972. Donald was a member of Promised Land Baptist Church, Mileston, Miss. Donald married Regina Chambers in 1973 in Tchula, Miss. He later married Roberta Dixon in 1988 in Davenport. He worked for Case IH, East Moline, for 17 years prior to the closing of the plant. Don later became the owner of “Don's Detailing," Davenport. He was a hard-working man who loved what he did. Don loved to go fishing and watch all kinds of sports. One of the ways Don showed his love for his family was through entertaining and cooking. He will be greatly missed.