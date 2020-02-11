June 30, 1954-February 3, 2020
DAVENPORT — Donald Lee Davis, 65, of Davenport, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Greater Antioch Baptist Church, 929-14th Street, Rock Island. Rev. P.W. Harris will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
Donald was born June 30, 1954, in Tchula, Miss., the ninth child of Henry Davis Sr. and Alice (Golden) Davis. He graduated from SV Marshall High School, Tchula, Miss., in 1972. Donald was a member of Promised Land Baptist Church, Mileston, Miss. Donald married Regina Chambers in 1973 in Tchula, Miss. He later married Roberta Dixon in 1988 in Davenport. He worked for Case IH, East Moline, for 17 years prior to the closing of the plant. Don later became the owner of “Don's Detailing," Davenport. He was a hard-working man who loved what he did. Don loved to go fishing and watch all kinds of sports. One of the ways Don showed his love for his family was through entertaining and cooking. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Yolanda Davis, Courtney Davis, both of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jermaine Davis, Davenport; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings: Henry Davis, Bettendorf, Alfred (Deborah) Davis, East Moline, Lillian Davis, Rock Island, Miriam Davis, Tchula, Miss., Barbara(Curtis) Johnson, California, Kathryn (George) Hoane, Arlington, Texas, Larry (Jeanette) Davis, Tchula, Miss., Gwendolyn Davis, Ohio, Janice Smith, Dallas, Texas, Jerome (Sonia) Davis, Bethesda, Md., and Benjamin (Lesia) Davis, Garland, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and good friends.
Don was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend, Janice Thomsha; his parents; and his brothers, Cleo Davis, Bill Davis and Henry (Hank) Davis.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.