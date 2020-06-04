× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 21, 1938-June 1, 2020

MOLINE — Donald L. Wilson, 81, of Moline, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline.

Donald Lee Wilson was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Washington, D.C., the son of Merle C. and Thelma (Crandall) Wilson. He married Janet DeCook Wyant on May 24, 1986, in Rock Island.

He received his BA from the University of Nebraska in 1960 and his MA from the University of Iowa in 1972. He taught for 30 years in the Pleasant Valley School District. He enjoyed painting, running, model railroading, traveling, and working in his gardens.

Donald is survived by his wife, Janet; a daughter, Lisa Loomer; a son, Walker (Kerrie) Wilson; grandchildren, Amanda, Anna, Dan, and John; five great-grandchildren; a stepson, Nick (Stacey) Wyant; and a step-granddaughter, Katie. He was preceded in death by his parents.

