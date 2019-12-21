Donald L. Gordon Jr.
Donald L. Gordon Jr.

December 11, 1943-December 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Donald L. Gordon Jr., 76, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City.

Per his wishes there will be no services.

Donald was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Moline. He had been employed by Johannes Bus Services, Rock Island.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Karen; daughters, Tina (Dan) Hefley, Independence, Mo., Lynn Gordon, Freeport, Ill.; stepsons, Brian (Cory) Hayes, LaGrange, Ky., Geoffrey Hayes, Hampton; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

