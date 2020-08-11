Donald K. Beck

Don was a member for over 50 years of Knights of Columbus Allouez Council, Rock Island, Father Bader Assembly 4th Degree Council and Labor Union Local 309. He was also a member of the Moline American Legion Social Club where he and Betty devoted much of their time working the fish fries and bingo. Don enjoyed hunting, making and giving away bird houses and hundreds of collapsible wooden baskets decorated as fruit and animals. He enjoyed helping his children renovate their homes. He was always willing to help friends and family no matter what the job was.