September 16, 1933-August 16, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Donald J. Rench, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Don was born on Sept. 16, 1933. Mr. Rench was a retired Rock Island firefighter and served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Johnson, Donald (Barb) Rench Jr., both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Thomas Joseph Cross, Stephen S. Cross, C. Michael Cross, Lauren Kathleen (Nathan) Bloomquist, Joseph James Rench, the late Steven Rench; and three great-grandchildren.
