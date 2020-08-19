× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1933-August 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Donald J. Rench, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Don was born on Sept. 16, 1933. Mr. Rench was a retired Rock Island firefighter and served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Johnson, Donald (Barb) Rench Jr., both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Thomas Joseph Cross, Stephen S. Cross, C. Michael Cross, Lauren Kathleen (Nathan) Bloomquist, Joseph James Rench, the late Steven Rench; and three great-grandchildren.

