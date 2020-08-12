× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 22, 1929-August 11, 2020

ERIE — Donald H. Brooks, 90, of Erie, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Aperion Healthcare, Moline. A private family graveside service will be held at Sharon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Theresa Brooks (305 Warren Ave., Hillsdale, IL 61257) for the Hillsdale American Legion Post 1144.

Don was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Portland Township, Whiteside County, Ill., to Hollis and Ellen (Bensenberg) Brooks. He married Kathleen Thompson on Nov. 4, 1950. Don served honorably in the U.S. Army. He farmed, moving on the farm in 1974, and was a janitor at Riverdale Schools. He was a member of the Erie Rotary Club, Hillsdale American Legion Post 1144 and the Hillsdale Elevator Board. He enjoyed music, dancing and traveling to Ft. Myers, Fla.