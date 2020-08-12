September 22, 1929-August 11, 2020
ERIE — Donald H. Brooks, 90, of Erie, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Aperion Healthcare, Moline. A private family graveside service will be held at Sharon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Theresa Brooks (305 Warren Ave., Hillsdale, IL 61257) for the Hillsdale American Legion Post 1144.
Don was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Portland Township, Whiteside County, Ill., to Hollis and Ellen (Bensenberg) Brooks. He married Kathleen Thompson on Nov. 4, 1950. Don served honorably in the U.S. Army. He farmed, moving on the farm in 1974, and was a janitor at Riverdale Schools. He was a member of the Erie Rotary Club, Hillsdale American Legion Post 1144 and the Hillsdale Elevator Board. He enjoyed music, dancing and traveling to Ft. Myers, Fla.
Don is survived by his sons, Danny “Bubba” (Theresa) Brooks, David (Pamela) Brooks; sister, Betty Lou Moeller; grandchildren, Brandon (Ranee Misfeldt) Brooks, Tony (Erin) Brooks, Kassandra (Samuel) Melton; great-grandchildren, Chance Brooks, Kaleb Brooks, Ian Brooks, Ivy Brooks, Lillian and Henry Misfeldt; many other nieces, nephews and cousins, including Jerry and Linda Schneider, Jim Schneider, Gene and Joy McCord, Mike and Cathy Moeller, Diane Bass; and special friend, Anna Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; and in-laws, Gene Moeller, Susan Moeller, Harry Lyle and Donna Bensenberg, Duane and Beverly Dilenbeck, Karen Schneider, and Evelyn Kicksey. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
Special thanks to Don's caregivers: Theresa Brooks, Gayle Silva, Cassandra Silva, Taecie Johnson, and the VA nurses: Shannon Crisp, Bridget, Tyler, and Penny.
