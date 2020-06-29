Donald Gustav Almquist

Don was born in Moline on March 25, 1929, to Gustav and Anna Selander, who had recently immigrated from Sweden. His parents instilled his great love for all things Swedish and was proud to be a 100% Swede. He graduated from Moline High School in 1947, where he met and fell in love with his classmate, Beatrice Jennings, who became his sweetheart and the love of his life. They were married on March 10, 1951, and recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. To know them was to know their immense love for one another. Don and Bea built a family together and took pride in their four children: Curtis Almquist, of Cambridge, Mass.; Cynthia Kennedy (Michael), of Davenport; and sons, Kevan and Kyle, who predeceased him. Don adored his 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and was an active participant in their lives, always ready with his memorable one-liners and words of encouragement.