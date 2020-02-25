Donald Gene Strafford

Donald was born on July 28, 1930, in Moline, to the late Fred and Hazel (Gelwicks) Strafford. He grew up locally, attending area schools, and June 11, 1950, he married the love of his life, Dorma. The two started their life together in Moline, and he was soon called to serve the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his service, he returned home and secured a position with John Deere. In 1957, the two relocated to Wisconsin, and he continued with the John Deere Company. Along the way, they were blessed with two wonderful children. Donald transferred to Kankakee, Ill., with his family in 1966 to continue his career as a Territory Manager for the John Deere Company. Donald and Dorma began vacationing to Florida in the 1980s and, in 1990, the two settled in the Bonita Springs as Florida residents and became “snowbirds” until 2017 when they became full-time residents.