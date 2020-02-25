July 28, 1930-February 22, 2020
NAPLES, Fla. — Donald Gene Strafford, 89, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on Feb. 22, in Naples, Fla. He was the devoted husband of Dorma D. (Stephenson) Strafford.
Donald was born on July 28, 1930, in Moline, to the late Fred and Hazel (Gelwicks) Strafford. He grew up locally, attending area schools, and June 11, 1950, he married the love of his life, Dorma. The two started their life together in Moline, and he was soon called to serve the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his service, he returned home and secured a position with John Deere. In 1957, the two relocated to Wisconsin, and he continued with the John Deere Company. Along the way, they were blessed with two wonderful children. Donald transferred to Kankakee, Ill., with his family in 1966 to continue his career as a Territory Manager for the John Deere Company. Donald and Dorma began vacationing to Florida in the 1980s and, in 1990, the two settled in the Bonita Springs as Florida residents and became “snowbirds” until 2017 when they became full-time residents.
Donald was quite the outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing his favorite spot in Canada and was an excellent trap shooter. He particularly enjoyed traveling, as he and his wife visited many countries all over the world. He took pride in his role as a Mason and a member of the Zor Shrine. Above all was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorma D. (Stephenson) Strafford; their son, Stephen Strafford and Jo-Anne Smith; daughter, Martha McLaren, and husband, Matthew; as well as his sisters-in-law, Phyllis Strafford and Myrna Strafford; and nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his late brothers, Thomas, his twin, and Robert Strafford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607-1460 or First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 2168, Bonita Springs, FL 34133 or the charity of your choice.