April 20, 1932- April 17, 2020

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — On April 17, 2020, Donald Gene Phillips joined his beloved wife, Mary, in the arms of the Lord.

He was born April 20, 1932, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the first child of Louie Robert Phillips and Mabel Olive Hyett. Several years after his birth, the family moved to the Eldon, Iowa, area, where he grew up and graduated from high school. On April 18, 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force and became an air traffic controller. He met his wife, Mary Jean Findlay, at the Ernest Harmon Air Force Base, in New Foundland, and they were married on Aug. 21, 1954. The following year, they moved across the United States to Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Washington, where he was discharged on April 17, 1956.

He then was hired by the Civil Aeronautics Authority and began his career as an air traffic controller. He was assigned to the Saint Louis Air Traffic Control Tower as his first facility. Over the course of his career he was a supervisor at Lincoln, Nebraska, and the first tower manager at Rapid City, South Dakota. He then became the manager at Moline, Illinois, and retired from there in 1990 after 38 years of FAA service. After retirement he started his own cabinet business and raised several horses as a hobby.