Donald 'Gene' Eugene Dye

February 22, 1931-May 29, 2020

FENTON, Ill. — Donald Eugene “Gene” Dye 89, of Fenton, Ill., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends with a drive-by visitation on Sunday, May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the home of Rod and Brenda Dye, 728 - 8th St., Erie. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Fenton Cemetery, Fenton, Ill. Attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fenton United Methodist Church. A recording of the graveside service will be available for viewing by Monday afternoon by visiting Gene's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

Gene was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Moline, the son of George and Berneice (Wilson) Dye. He graduated from Erie High School in 1949 and then Spartan Technical School in Tulsa, Okla. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and married Lois Elva Burns on May 20, 1951, in Fenton. They celebrated 58 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2009. He worked as an aviation mechanic, then took over the family farm, living there for over 50 years. He also drove truck for Eagle Foods for 20 years while farming.