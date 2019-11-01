January 30, 1937-October 31, 2019
HOOPPOLE — Donald F. Thurston, 82, of Hooppole, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church, Hooppole. The Reverend Dan Wright will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services, and private inurnment will be at a later date at Hooppole Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Donald Thurston Memorial Fund.
Donald was born Jan. 30, 1937, the son of Franklin and Erma (Barton) Thurston, in Kewanee. He graduated from Wyoming High School. He proudly served in the National Guard. On Aug. 16, 1959, he married Joyce K. Goembel at Calvary Church, Hooppole. Donald farmed in rural Wyoming and Hooppole for many years, then was a truck driver with Star Transport for many years, from which he retired. He loved fishing, enjoyed camping, playing bocce ball, and playing Aggravation board game at family events.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce; children, LuAnn (Dan) DeGrave, Atkinson, Deb (Vern) Carlson, Annawan, Frank (Colleen) Thurston, Mineral, Jennifer (Chuck) Miller, Hooppole; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Erma, and special brother, Ernest “Porky” Blakey.