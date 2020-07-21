Donald F. Floming
November 26, 1929-July 21, 2020

ERIE — Donald F. Floming, 90, of Erie, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Windsor Manor in Morrison. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Church or Windsor Manor. A recording of the Mass will be available Friday afternoon by visiting Don’s obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

Don was born in Atkinson, to Frank and Marie (Hulslander) Floming on Nov. 26, 1929. He was a graduate of Erie High School and served as the Class of 1947 President. He married Shirley Melton in Erie on Nov. 26, 1949, and was a grain and dairy farmer for the first 20 years of their marriage. He co-owned Marie and Don’s tavern with his mother, transitioning to owner of Don’s Tap, where he became a “legend” serving spirits and good will. Don is fondly remembered by many for his quick smile and friendly manner. He later was greenskeeper at Lake Erie Country Club and Golf Mohr, and then worked for Warkins’ Experimental well into his senior years.

He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Tam (Larry) Hamilton, Morrison, Doug Floming, Erie, Kindyl (Scott) Weber, Erie, Kevin Floming, Marion, Ill., Greg (Linda) Floming, Erie; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Will Floming, Geneseo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in November 2012; grandson, Michael Hamilton in 2013; and sister, Ruth Stubbs. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

