May 27, 1937-November 27, 2019
MILAN — Donald E. Kennedy, 82, of Milan, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at First Congregational Church-UCC, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mayo Clinic-Department of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or First Congregation Church-UCC, Moline.
Donald was born in Rock Island on May 27, 1937, a son of Donald J. and Bernice Cather Kennedy. He married Mary Scheuerman on May 8, 1992.
Donald was a salesman for Zimmerman Honda for 25 years. He attended First Congregational Church-UCC, Moline.
Although, Don loved the beaches of Florida, his love of cars and people gave him many wonderful memories. His love of the river took him and Mary on many trips to McGregor, Iowa, LaCrosse, Wisc. and Stillwater, Minn. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and his Alleman classmates. He loved going to flea markets with the Browns, Stacey and his wife, Mary.
A special thank you to Cammie and Makenna for bringing such joy to his life. They gave so much love and so many hugs. Dr. Constantino and his staff were a blessing and a safe haven for Don to have hope. We thank them.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kennedy; daughters, Melissa (Eric) Brown, Stephanie (Brandon) Roessler and Stacey (Josh Ford) Kirkland; grandchildren, Conner, Garrett and Tanner; step-granddaughter, Kaylea Roessler; brother, Richard Kennedy and his family, Greg, Tyler and Caleb; and cousins, Woody (Kim) Cather and their daughters, Lanna and Jenny, Barbara (Bob) Larsen and Mike (Carol) Cather.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, son-Shawn Kennedy and brothers-Daniel and Dennis Kennedy.
