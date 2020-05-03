× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 26, 1942-April 30, 2020

HILLSDALE — Donald E. Jones, 77, of Hillsdale, died April 30, 2020, at his home. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements.

Donald was born Dec. 26, 1942, in Reynoldsville, Pa., the son of Orland and Dorathy (Martin) Jones. He married Shirley M. Dhooge on June 1, 1968. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1965. Donald was a radiation technician at Exelon Nuclear. He loved fishing and playing slow pitch softball where he was the pitcher. He was a good cook, enjoyed working puzzles, and playing bingo.

Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Carey Feller, Hillsdale; sons, Andy Jones, Hillsdale, Tony Jones, Prophetstown; sisters, Nancy Jones, DuBois, Pa., Sally Coder, DuBois, Pa., Barb (Joe) Gula, Butler, Pa.; brother, Bill Jones, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Janet Jones, Anderson, Ind., Jane Jones, Erie, Judy Jones, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Nicholas and Adam Waldbusser, Lee and Michael Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Buzzard; three brothers, Sam, Charles, Jim Jones; father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Gabriel Dhooge; brother-in-law, Donald Dhooge; and sister-in-law, Sue Ann Dhooge. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

