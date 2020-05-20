× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 22, 1932-May 19, 2020

ALEDO — Donald E. Hampton, 88, of Aledo, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Family Graveside services will be held on Friday at the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Private family viewing will be held at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery Association.

Donald Earl was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in Drury Township, Rock Island County, to Earl and Ruth Marie (Whitehall) Hampton. He married F. Eileen (Whitney) Kistler on Jan. 26, 1952, in Buffalo Prairie, Ill. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2015.

Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his son and daughter-in-law: Al and Denise Hampton, of Aledo; grandchildren: Jon Hampton, Lindsey and Tommy Adams, and Jim and Stephanie Hampton; great-grandchildren: Lane, Garen and Claire Adams, and Ellie and Brody Hampton; sisters: Elaine Rommell, of East Moline, Verna DeClerck, of Aledo, Joyce Hill, of Maryville, Ill., and Jan Brinckman,of Washington, Ill.; and a special friend, Billie Kernan, of Aledo. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Joyce Spengler; brother, John Hampton; and sisters: Mary Cameron and Delores Anderson.

